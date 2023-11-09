Effort to create constitutional amendment on abortion in Va. could take years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With Democrats soon to be in control of the Virginia General Assembly, pro-abortion rights groups want the Commonwealth to adopt a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights.

"We are excited with these majorities we can start the process of advancing a constitutional amendment," said Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia.

Lawmakers who won their elections this week say abortion was a major topic they heard about from voters.

"The top issue really was reproductive freedom in Virginia. We heard that everywhere," said Democrats Michael Feggans, who won in the 97th House of Delegates district this week.

The process to establish an amendment will take years, though. It requires the General Assembly to pass an amendment. Then, there will be House of Delegates elections in 2025.

Following the elections, the General Assembly will have to vote on the amendment again.

If it passes, voters would be able to take it up in 2026.

"This election proved that when abortion rights are on the ballot, reproductive freedom wins," said Lockhart.

While campaigning for Republican candidates this fall, Gov. Glenn Youngkin ran offense on the issue of abortion, saying he would sign more restrictions on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Current law makes it generally legal through the second trimester or about 26 weeks.

"I think the one thing we know is that abortion is a really difficult topic," Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday following election night.

Youngkin said he was still hoping for compromise, although the constitutional amendment process can happen without his input.

"There is a place to come together about a reasonable limit," he said. "And I think Virginians can come there.