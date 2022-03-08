Eight people charged with firearm offenses Monday night as crowds flocked to Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Several people were charged with firearm offenses on Monday night as people flocked to the Oceanfront.

Virginia Beach Police said about 1500-2000 teens and young adults went to the Resort Area that night. Some universities have started their spring break weeks across the nation.

VBPD reallocated department resources to help maintain safety and said they called in a significant number of off-duty personnel to provide a high-visibility presence to assist with crowd monitoring.

Police said there were no documented incidents of violence however, eight people were charged with "various firearm offenses."

The VBPD said they are "looking forward to the Summer season and wants everyone to enjoy our beautiful Oceanfront, but we also want it known that there will continue to be swift and certain legal consequences for illegal firearm usage and possession."

There is no further information on the charges at this time.