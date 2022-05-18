Election results: 2022 North Carolina midterm primaries

NORTH CAROLINA - Tuesday was Election Day for the primary elections in North Carolina.

There were numerous races on the ballot, including primaries in both parties for U.S. Senate, Congress, state offices and local races. Winners of the primaries will be on the ballot in November during the crucial 2022 midterm elections.

Below is a list of notable winners as projected by the Associated Press:

U.S. Senate

Democratic nominee: Cheri Beasley

Republican nominee: Ted Budd

U.S. House of Representatives District 1

Democratic nominee: Don Davis

Republican nominee:

U.S. House of Representatives District 3

Democratic nominee:

Republican nominee: Greg Murphy

U.S. House of Representatives District 4

Democratic nominee: Valerie Foushee

Republican nominee:

U.S. House of Representatives District 5

Democratic nominee:

Republican nominee: Virginia Foxx

U.S. House of Representatives District 9

Democratic nominee:

Republican nominee: Richard Hudson

U.S. House of Representatives District 10

Democratic nominee:

Republican nominee: Patrick McHenry

U.S. House of Representatives District 12

Democratic nominee: Alma Adams

Republican nominee:

U.S. House of Representatives District 14

Democratic nominee: Jeff Jackson

Republican nominee:

This story will continue to be updated as more winners are announced.

Visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website for a full list of statewide winners for each race.