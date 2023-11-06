Election results for Virginia General Assembly races could be close, analyst predicts

NORFOLK, Va. — Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. with every seat of the General Assembly on the ballot this year.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is at the forefront of the Republican strategy to bring out people to the polls, including rallies over the weekend in Hampton Roads.

"This is it. This is a chance for us to fundamentally make sure our voice's loud," he told a crowd in Virginia Beach. "We must get the vote out."

Meanwhile, Democrats are making the case Republicans will roll back laws they passed in recent years.

House Democratic Leader Don Scott, who represents Portsmouth, says he believes Democrats can win the House.

"I feel cautiously optimistic," he told News 3 Monday. "I think we've got this thing."

A Democratic majority in the House could put Scott in line to the be the first African American Speaker of the House in Virginia, a powerful position for the Hampton Roads lawmaker.

"I think if we win the majority, I think people will be making a choice that they believe in the future of Virginia," Scott said. "It's not just that they voted against something."

While Election Day is Tuesday more than 750,000 people have already taken advantage of early voting, according to the non-partisan Virginia Public Access Project.

Every seat of the General Assembly is on the ballot, but only 11 are deemed to be competitive by VPAP, including four in Hampton Roads.

"I think it's going to be a very close race in both the Senate and the House," said Dr. Eric Claville, a political analyst. "Whichever party wins, it's going to be a slim majority of their control in the House and the Senate."