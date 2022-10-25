Electric heating pad recalled after receiving over 250 complaints

Boston, MA – A voluntary recall has been issued for Whele LLC’s Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad due to product safety concerns.

According to the FDA, use of this product may lead to burns, mild shocks, or rashes/irritation.

The recall applies to 544,212 Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad units manufactured between January 08. 2021 to January 03, 2022 and distributed from July 29, 2021 through July 21, 2022.

For the affected model numbers, descriptions, and product lots, click here.

The company received over 250 complaints related to the product overheating, sparking, burning, or presenting other electrical problems. 31 complaints included reports of injuries including mild shocks, burns, and rashes or irritation.

If you have the product, you should stop using immediately.

Reimbursement information can be found here.