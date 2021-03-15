Elementary students in Chesapeake leave heartwarming notes to construction workers building new school

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - For the past few months it's been business as usual at a construction site in on Dock Landing Road in Chesapeake.

"We broke ground in July of last year," said Project Manager T.J Canfield.

Canfield works with Heartland Construction of Chesapeake, who is building the new E.W. Chittum Elementary School

"It is going to have three separate classroom wings that will have 12 classrooms a piece, a gym and and administrative building," he explained.

But last week when he walked onto the job, he noticed something out of the norm.

"I have never see it before," he said.

Not a beam, brick or bulldozer, but dozens of handwritten letters and thank you notes, fastened to the fence by the elementary students next door.

"It is incredible, it took us all by surprise as it's not something we typical see," said Canfield.

Canfield and crew had no idea the appreciation of the new $25 million dollar school would leave such a concrete impact.

"One of them that stands out the most says, 'You are better than Bob the Builder,' its funny how they look at this project."

The small acts of kindness, heartwarming enough to nearly bring a grown man to tears.

"It's just amazing they appreciate us so much," he said.

Students who scrawled their sentiments, watching from afar the crews withstand the wind, rain and frigid temperatures.

"It is easy to miss that message in our day to day work, so this kind of brought everyone back down to earth kids, it just gives us another purpose," said Canfield. A kind gesture going a long way, during a time everyone could use a little pick me up.

"For for them to take time out of their day to do this its effects everyone on site from the general contractor to subcontractor, they see it and work harder because of it," said Canfield.

The new school replacing the 60 year old one next door should be completed this year.