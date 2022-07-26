Elevator repairs still not completed at Seaview Lofts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Elevator repairs are still not complete at the Seaview Lofts, attorneys said in court Tuesday.

One elevator needs to be up to code in order for a judge to reverse a condemnation order on the building.

The attorneys said the work to one of the elevators is expected to be completed Friday and the judge will once again review the issue on Monday morning.

Residents have been out of their homes since July 1 after a judge condemned the building at the request of the city.

Since then, residents had been staying at hotels paid for by the city, but that assistance ran out nearly two weeks ago.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.