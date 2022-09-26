Eligibility for toll relief expands to benefit more Downtown and Midtown Tunnel drivers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Eligibility for toll relief has expanded to benefit more Downtown and Midtown tunnel drivers.

The Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) Task Force of the Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization (HRTPO) approved eligibility for toll relief and has been expanded to benefit more residents. The income requirements have been raised and residency requirements have been broadened as well.

Enrollment begins on November 1.

The following changes will take effect on November 1:

The annual individual income requirement has been raised from $30,000/year to $50,000/year.

The residency requirement has been broadened to include all jurisdictions within the Hampton Roads Planning District. Previously, only residents of Norfolk and Portsmouth could enroll.

There is no longer an enrollment deadline of February 15. It is now a rolling enrollment process. Residents can enroll for toll relief at any time and start receiving their toll discounts immediately.

Through the program, eligible drivers of 2-axle vehicles with an E-ZPass transponder receive a 50% discount on up to 10 trips per week through the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels.

Residents are required to enroll in person at the E-ZPass centers in Norfolk or Portsmouth, or at the DriveERT Customer Care Center in Portsmouth. Residents must provide proof of income and proof of residency.

Participants must re-enroll each year on or before the date they enrolled the year prior. Those already in the 2021-2022 program must re-enroll by February 28, 2023.

To learn more, click here.

