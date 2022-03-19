Food Lion matches donation after local 8-year-old raises $200 to help classmate struggling with food insecurity

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - An 8-year-old boy raised $200 to support one of his classmates who was struggling with food insecurity, and a local Food Lion surprised him by matching his donation.

After Caleb Moore learned that his classmate's family was food insecure due to a parent's death, he worked to raise money for a Food Lion gift card to give the family.

Friday, Food Lion staff and Caleb's teachers surprised Caleb with a party celebrating his success in raising the money. Food Lion also provided an additional $200 gift card to his classmate's family through Food Lion Feeds.

"Caleb learned about Food Lion Feeds' commitment to addressing food insecurity and the idea that no one should have to choose between rent and groceries from his mother, who works at the store in receiving," Lisa Mills, a spokesperson for Food Lion, told News 3.

Mills also said this isn't Caleb's first time helping feed those in need. He volunteered at a food pantry last summer.