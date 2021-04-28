Elizabeth City blocks traffic, alters trash pick-up schedule ahead of Wednesday morning hearing for the release of body cam footage in Andrew Brown Jr. case

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Elizabeth City officials plan to block traffic and change the utility schedule ahead of a Wednesday morning hearing to consider releasing body cam footage in the Andrew Brown Jr. case.

These updates come as protests continued past curfew Tuesday night.

The Western end of the Downtown Central Business District will be blocked to vehicular traffic from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. to prepare for the 10:00 a.m. hearing.

From Church Street to Elizabeth Street and N. Road Street to Martin Luther King Drive, the 11 block perimeter around the Courthouse area will be secured.

Business owners and residents in the downtown area can expect trash day pickup early Wednesday morning, and are advised to put trash cans out no later than 7:00 am.

City Utilities will be picking up early as they'll be operating on a modified schedule until further notice.

The Public Utilities offices will close at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, and will open Thursday, April 29, for operation from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. until further notice.

Trash and recycling schedules will operate on normal schedule, but some residents may experience some delay in limb and bulk item pickup.

Individuals that have a utilities emergency after operating hours, are advised to contact the after hours number at 252-335-2196.