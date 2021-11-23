Watch
Elizabeth City man and woman charged in connection to overdose death in December 2020

Elizabeth City man and woman charged in connection to overdose death in December 2020
Southern Shores Police Department
From left to right: Christopher Robert Evans, Tahnee Racquel Musick
Posted at 11:56 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 11:56:04-05

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. - Southern Shores Police Department have charged an Elizabeth City man and issued a warrant for a woman in connection to an overdose death that took place in December of 2020.

On December 2, 2020, Southern Shores Police Officers responded to a residence on Ocean Blvd (Duck Rd) for an overdose death of Jessica Leigh Musick.

After an extensive investigation, Death by Distribution and Sell/Deliver Heroin charges have been filed on Christopher Robert Evans of Elizabeth City.

Evans was already in custody on other charges and remains in custody.

Additional charges have been filed on Tahnee Raquel Musick of Elizabeth City, for conspiracy to sell and/or deliver Heroin. She is related to the deceased victim.

Warrants have been issued for Tahnee Musick and she is encouraged to turn herself into law enforcement.

