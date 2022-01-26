Elizabeth City man found dead in road, police investigate

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C., - Elizabeth City Police is investigating a homicide after finding a man dead in the road.

On January 25, 2022, officers responded to the area of Walkers Avenue near Westway Drive at approximately 8:46 p.m. in reference to a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived on scene they located a subject in the roadway with gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced deceased upon officer’s arrival.

The victim was identified as Tyrone Deshawn Armstead, 33 yrs. old, 300 block of Greenhall Road, Edenton, North Carolina.

This is an active investigation.

Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.