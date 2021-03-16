Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools students to have option to return to class April 12

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools students who prefer face-to-face learning will head back to class next month.

The Board of Education voted Monday night for all ECPPS students to have the option to receive in-person instruction in Plan A starting Monday, April 12.

Board members held committee meetings Tuesday, during which members discussed the recent legislation North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed last week. As part of this newly signed legislation, public schools in North Carolina are required to allow all children in kindergarten through grade to receive in-person instruction in Plan A if their parents select that option for their child.

ECPPS announced Monday it will extend Plan A to Pre-K parents to make sure they have the latest options to consider as well.

The legislation goes on to say that school districts shall allow all students in grades 6-12 to receive in-person instruction in either Plan A or Plan B. Districts must implement their selected plan for in-person instruction within 21 days of the date the law was passed.

The school district will send out surveys to parents/guardians to determine whether they prefer remote or in-person learning. The option that parents select (Plan A or remote) on the survey will be the final decision for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year.

All students will have the option to return to campus while following minimal social distancing guidelines.

Minimal social distancing does not require the six feet of distance between individuals. Face coverings are still required on all ECPPS campuses at all times. Sanitizing and hand washing will continue to be extremely important and will be followed.

The district says it will continue with the remote learning schedule on Wednesdays. In-person instruction will take place on Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays.

If you have questions, you are encouraged to contact your child’s school for assistance. Board members say they will be working closely with school administration as they prepare to welcome more students back to school campuses.

