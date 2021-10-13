Elizabeth City Police Department searching for missing juvenile last seen Tuesday afternoon

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - The Elizabeth City Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile last seen Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, Treyvon Sessoms was last seen around 4 p.m. in the Ray Street area. He was wearing a black shirt with writing on the front and black pants.
If you or someone you know has information on where Sessoms is, call the ECPD at (252) 335-4321.
This is a developing story.
Missing Juvenile
Treyvon Sessoms was last seen around 4:00pm on October 12, 2021 in the Ray Street area. Last seen wearing a black shirt with writing on the front and black pants.
If anyone has assisting information, please contact the ECPD at (252) 335-4321 pic.twitter.com/TZFWyy2q3f
— Elizabeth City PD (@elizcityPD) October 13, 2021