Elizabeth City Police Department searching for missing juvenile last seen Tuesday afternoon

Elizabeth City Police Department
Treyvon Sessoms
Posted at 1:26 PM, Oct 13, 2021
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - The Elizabeth City Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile last seen Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Treyvon Sessoms was last seen around 4 p.m. in the Ray Street area. He was wearing a black shirt with writing on the front and black pants.

If you or someone you know has information on where Sessoms is, call the ECPD at (252) 335-4321.

This is a developing story.

