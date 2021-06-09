Watch
News

Actions

Elizabeth City Police investigate homicide after man found fatally shot in grass

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 9:27 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 09:27:15-04

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Officers are investigating a homicide that happened the area of Herrington Road and B Street early Wednesday morning.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded after numerous gunshots were heard in the area.

When officers arrived in the area, they located 21-year-old Daquan Mercer laying in the grass unresponsive.

Mercer had several gunshot wounds and had already succumbed to his injuries, police said.

This is an active investigation and there is no further information at this time.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information to contact the department at (252) 335-4321, or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections