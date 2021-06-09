Elizabeth City Police investigate homicide after man found fatally shot in grass

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Officers are investigating a homicide that happened the area of Herrington Road and B Street early Wednesday morning.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded after numerous gunshots were heard in the area.

When officers arrived in the area, they located 21-year-old Daquan Mercer laying in the grass unresponsive.

Mercer had several gunshot wounds and had already succumbed to his injuries, police said.

This is an active investigation and there is no further information at this time.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information to contact the department at (252) 335-4321, or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555.