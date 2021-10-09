Elizabeth City Police investigate shooting that left two people injured

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Elizabeth City Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Friday.

Around 12:16 p.m., officers responded to a call at the intersection of Peartree Road and South Road Street in reference to a vehicle collision.

According to the investigation, a vehicle was shot at multiple times by an unknown person. The occupants of the vehicle, Nikita Dorsey and Karon McDonald were transported to Sentara Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

McDonald was taken to Sentara Hospital and then transported to Norfolk General Hospital for further treatment of the injuries he sustained during the incident. Police say he is in stable condition at this time.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is actively investigating this incident and urges anyone with pertinent information to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 621-7109 or the Crime Line at (252) 333-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.