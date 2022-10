ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City Police Department said it's looking for an 18-year-old who has autism.

Jason Bedford was last seen on Oct. 26 around the 1300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street in Elizabeth City, police said in a release. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants and a blue backpack.

Police said Bedford also suffers from depression.

Anyone with information on where Bedford might be should call (252) 335-4321.