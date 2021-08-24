Watch
Elizabeth City Police looking for missing boy

Elizabeth City Police Department
Kai'shaun Owens
Posted at 10:29 PM, Aug 23, 2021
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Elizabeth City Police are asking for the public's help finding a young boy who was reported missing Monday afternoon.

Police say Kai'shaun Owens was last seen around 4:30 p.m.

He is described as being 5'5" tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray sweatpants.

If you have seen Owens or know where he may be, you are asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.

