Elizabeth City Police search for 2 missing 15-year-old boys last seen on October 12

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Elizabeth City Police are searching for two 15-year-old boys that were both last seen on October 12.

Police are searching for 15-year-old Victor White III. Victor was last seen around 6 p.m. on October 12 in the Meadow Lands area.

Police say he was last seen wearing all grey with a blue hoodie and camouflage Crocs.

They are also searching for 15-year-old Treyvon Sessoms. Treyvon was last seen around 4 p.m. on October 12 in the Ray Street area. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with writing on the front and black pants.

According to officials, neither boys are believed to be in danger.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is actively following up on all leads and tips. Anyone with information on the children's whereabouts can call Sergeant Eddie Graham of the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 621-7106.