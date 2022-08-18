Elizabeth City Police search for two teen boys last seen near Albemarle Lanes Bowling Center

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Two teens are missing after being last seen near Albemarle Lanes Bowling Center on Thursday.

Police say 17-year-old Joash Garland and 15-year-old Victor Eugene White III were last seen on August 18 near Albemarle Lanes Bowling Center on S. Hughes Blvd, Elizabeth City, NC.

Joash Garland was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with white basketball shorts with a blue strip down the side of them. He also had on white crew socks and black Adidas slides. Joash Garland is about 6'4ft and has dark hair with short twists in it.

Victor Eugene White III is described as 5ft 10in. in height, and is approximately 130lbs. Victor was last seen wearing a grey button-down short sleeve shirt with red, blue, and green pinstripes on it, and black jeans with white Nike shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.

