Elizabeth City police searching for wanted person after shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police say they are searching for 28-year-old Joseph Daniel Bass in connection to a shooting on April 14.

Elizabeth City police say on Friday, April 14 around 7:41 p.m. officers responded to 1400 Roanoke Avenue, Building 1700A for a disturbance call.

When officers arrived, they found a man, now identified as Gary Price, suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.

Police say Price was allegedly shot during an altercation with Bass.

Price was transported to Albemarle Sentara Medical Center for treatment.

Police say warrants have been secured for Bass, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Bass is a white male, 5 foot 11 inches, weighing 175 pounds and has brown hair.

Police say anyone with information on Bass's whereabouts or the investigation are urged to call (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

This is an ongoing investigation.

