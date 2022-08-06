Watch Now
Elizabeth City Police warns community of Wal-Mart gift card scam

Posted at 8:19 PM, Aug 05, 2022
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - There's another scam to be on the lookout for.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is warning the community of a potential scam going around where citizens are being contacted to purchase Wal-Mart gift cards on behalf of the department.

They say this is a scam and the department is not telling the community to buy these gift cards. Police are remaining citizens to never provide any confidential or sensitive information, money, gift cards, etc. over the phone from unidentified individuals or to unsolicited callers.

If you believe that you’ve been a victim of fraud, police say to be sure to file a police report.

