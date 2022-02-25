Watch
Two local HBCU institutions receive bomb threats Friday morning

Posted at 9:56 AM, Feb 25, 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, V.a. - Norfolk State University and Elizabeth City State University have both received bomb threats early Friday morning.

These two schools are the latest HBCUs around the nation to receive bomb threats.

Related: Bomb threats against HBCUs being investigated as hate crimes, FBI says

Students at NSU are being asked to shelter in place and stand by for further instructions.

Student and employees at ECSU are asked to leave campus immediately.

The two schools posted that they received threats on social media to inform the public.

These threats are under investigation.

