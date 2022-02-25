Two local HBCU institutions receive bomb threats Friday morning

HAMPTON ROADS, V.a. - Norfolk State University and Elizabeth City State University have both received bomb threats early Friday morning.

These two schools are the latest HBCUs around the nation to receive bomb threats.

Students at NSU are being asked to shelter in place and stand by for further instructions.

Student and employees at ECSU are asked to leave campus immediately.

The two schools posted that they received threats on social media to inform the public.

These threats are under investigation.