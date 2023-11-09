Elizabeth City State University plans to expand aviation program

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City State University announced it is planning to expand a program training the next generation of pilots.

School leaders say the aviation sciences program was the most declared major at ECSU this fall, and enrollment is up almost 40% from 2022.

To help teach a growing number of students, ECSU will soon expand its operations to new facilities at the Currituck County Regional Airport.

The school hopes to start programs in Currituck in spring 2025 and the program will continue to work with Elizabeth City Regional Airport.

ECSU has the only aviation program in the University of North Carolina system and partnerships with airlines like United and Jetblue.

News 3 previously spoke with leaders and students about the school's efforts to fill the need for pilots and increasing diversity in the industry.

“Around the country, we are seeing large investments from state and private organizations in aviation programs to spur expansion and support workforce demands,” Dr. Kuldeep Rawat, Thorpe Endowed Professor & Dean of the School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology, is quoted saying in a release about the program expansion. “This expansion effort is the first step to expand our reach, work closer with our industry partners, and remain competitive.”