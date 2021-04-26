Elizabeth City State University shifts to fully remote learning, teleworking schedule

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Elizabeth City State University has consulted with City officials about the ongoing protests following the death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Students and non-essential staff members will transition to a fully remote schedule beginning Monday, April 26 at 8 a.m. through April 30 at 5:00 p.m.

Residence halls will close at noon on Tuesday, April 27.

Updates on the university’s decision regarding employees’ work schedules for next week and commencement will be forthcoming.

Students are urged to leave as soon as possible and are asked to pack as if they were not to return to campus for the remainder of the semester.

If students are not able to leave by this time, they should contact the Office of Housing and Residence Life at (252) 335-3761.

Monitor university closings and delays due to safety concerns here, ECSU Alert, WRVS FM 89.9, university issued email accounts, and the ECSU Info line: (252) 335-3400.

ECSU advises that everyone should exercise situational awareness as they move beyond campus.