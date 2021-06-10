Elizabeth City women accused of stabbing each other after getting into crash facing charges

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Two women accused of stabbing each other after getting into a crash Monday night are now facing charges.

Elizabeth City Police say the incident happened in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue.

After an investigation, police obtained warrants were obtained for Mashun Latisha James, 20, of Elizabeth City. James was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury with Intent to Kill and Damage to Property.

James received a $100,500 secured bond and was taken to the Albemarle District Jail.

Twenty-year-old D’Zyah Keyasha Brazzle, also of Elizabeth City, was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury with Intent to Kill.

Brazzle received a $100,000 secured bond and was also taken to the Albemarle District Jail.

Both women will appear in Pasquotank County District Court on Monday, July 26 at 9:30 a.m.

There is no further information.

