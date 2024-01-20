Elizabeth River Ferry resumes after hitting seawall on Portsmouth dock

NORFOLK, Va. — The Elizabeth River Ferry service has been resumed after being temporarily suspended on Friday.

Around 10:30 a.m., the captain of Elizabeth River Ferry V hit the seawall of the High Street Dock in Portsmouth after approaching "a little too quickly," according to a release from Hampton Roads Transit.

There was one passenger on board, but no injuries were reported

Portsmouth 'There's a huge need:' HRT's new ferries almost ready for service Colter Anstaett

The HRT says that the U.S. Coast Guard was notified about the crash, and that the ferry was taken out of service to assess the damage.

Full service was restored around 8:30 p.m. on Friday by using the Elizabeth River Ferry IV.

Go to the HRT website for more information.