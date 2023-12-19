'There's a huge need:' HRT's new ferries almost ready for service

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Stepping on board one of Hampton Roads Transit’s two new ferries is something that has been about three years in the making.

“It’s a blast. I enjoy having the new boats," HRT Shoreside Engineer Ben Foster said. "Just operating it and figuring out all the new systems."

The ferries are part of a multi-year project to address increasing demand for service.

Of the three boats HRT had been using, one is getting old and has been sold. It will be replaced by one of the two new boats. The other is an addition to the fleet. The cost for both is about $6 million.

"They're 60 feet and cruising speed across the (Elizabeth) River is between eight and nine knots," Foster explained.

All four boats are the same size and can carry 149 passengers, but the two new boats have some upgrades, including some that could make the ride more comfortable for passengers.

"In the passenger area, just having the windows that will seal better, the doors," Foster said. "In the winter time, the heat and everything will be able to stay in a lot better."

The boats will be a huge help for HRT, especially during events.

“There’s a huge need," HRT Contract Services and Operational Analytics Director Amy Braziel said. "We have been increasing, especially since COVID. I think that the wait times are going to be a whole lot better."

Braziel said HRT will have served around 220,000 passengers in 2023 by the end of the year.

Being able to better serve the increasing demand for service could help the area grow by making the area more attractive.

“A lot of times, people don’t want to go places because they can’t find a place to park or it’s too long of a walk," Braziel said. "So having these services available for them is going to help out a lot."

The new ferries are expected to have a lifespan of 25 years and as of Dec. 19 were expected to go into service by the end of 2023 or early in 2024.