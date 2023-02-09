Ella Fitzgerald Music Festival returning to Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News city leaders are announcing the details for a jazz festival named for a music legend.

The 25th annual Ella Fitzgerald Music Festival is happening this April at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center. From April 20 to 22, attendees can enjoy musical performances.

The festival honors Newport News native Ella Fitzgerald, who began performing in the 1930s and won a total of 13 Grammys in her career.

Grammy winner Samara Joy is headlining the event. Other performers include singers from Heritage High School, the Christopher Newport University Jazz Ensemble, Good Shot Judy and more.

You can find information on ticketing here.