Emergency allotments will continue for SNAP households in January

RTV6
Posted at 12:42 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 12:44:30-05

Virginia's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in January.

These enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Monday, January 16.

The enhanced SNAP benefit is made available through a public health emergency declaration that requires government agencies to request an extension of emergency allotment issuances on a month-to-month basis.

Future benefit allotments are dependent upon this monthly approval process and are subject to change.

The emergency allotments temporarily raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on household size.

Household Size Maximum Allotment 
$281 
$516 
$740 
$939 
$1,116 
$1,339 
$1,480 
$1,691 
Each additional person $211 

SNAP participants can contact their local department of social services or visit CommonHelp for questions or account information.

Additional information about SNAP and other assistance programs can be found here.

