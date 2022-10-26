Watch Now
Engineers at NASA-Langley prepare to launch inflatable heat shield

NASA-Langley’s LOFTID technology demonstration set to launch from California on November 1, 2022
Posted at 6:05 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 18:05:18-04

HAMPTON, Va. — NASA’s LOFTID, the Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator, is set to launch early in the morning on November 1, 2022, from the Vandenburg Space Force Base in California.

LOFTID is a NASA-Langley led technology demonstration that shows how an inflatable heat shield is used on re-entry into the atmosphere.

“We need new technologies to land safely,” said David Young the Deputy Director of NASA-Langley Research Center.

Engineers said the decelerator will act as a giant brake while it enters the Mars atmosphere.

“What this technology development mission allows us to do is to test this technology in the environment you’d use in the future,” said Young.

NASA-Langley said this technology will help deliver heavy payloads, such as humans, to Mars.

