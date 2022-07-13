You may want to check your cabinets because Enjoy Life Natural Brands issued A voluntary recall on some baked snacks because of hard plastic pieces.

Some of the baked snacks are soft baked cookies, chewy bars, and enjoy lifee soft baked fruit and oat breakfast ovals.

You can find these products at your local stores like Target, Harris Teeter, Food Lion and more.

So if you have them the company says throw them away and contact them for a refund. They also want you to know the recall is for specific enjoy life products and best buy dates.

You can find the full list of the recalled items here.