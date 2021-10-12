Enjoy night of history, beer with 'Bonfires and Brews' at Lynnhaven House in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Historic Houses Foundation is hosting a night of history and live music paired with local beer at one of Virginia's oldest surviving colonial homes.

“Bonfires and Brews – A History Happy Hour,” is an event where guests can enjoy live music from Brackish Water Jamboree with beer provided by Pleasure House Brewing.

The event is from 6-10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, on the Lynnhaven House grounds, 4409 Wishart Road, Virginia Beach.

Fire pits will be open throughout the grounds. Hay bales will be available for seating but lawn chairs are welcomed.

Free activities will also be available, and the Lynnhaven House will be open to walk through. Cast Iron Catering Co. and Bear House Coffee Roasters will also have food trucks on site.

Organizers ask to please consider making a donation to the Virginia Beach Historic Houses Foundation, Inc., instead of an admission fee. Beer tickets are $6 each.

General event parking will be available in the Virginia Beach First Church of the Nazarene parking lot, which is located right next to the Lynnhaven House. The front parking lot at the house will be open only to guests with accessibility needs.