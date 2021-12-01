Enrollment period begins for 2022 toll relief program for Norfolk, Portsmouth residents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Norfolk and Portsmouth residents can apply for toll relief benefits beginning December 1, 2021, as enrollment for the Virginia Department of Transportation's 2022 Toll Relief Program opens.

According to a release from VDOT, the newly-enhanced program provides 50 percent off 2-axle tolls for the Downtown and Midtown tunnels for up to 10 trips per week.

The enrollment period will end on February 15, 2022.

To qualify for the program, participants must reside in Norfolk or Portsmouth, earn $30,000 or less per year and have or open a Virginia E-ZPass account. Documents must be provided proving both income and residency.

Valid documents for proof of residency include:

Driver’s license

Utility, telephone or cable bill

Checking or savings account statement

Property tax bill

Mortgage or proof of home ownership

Rental contract

Military documentation confirming residency

Valid documents proving income include:

W-2

1099-MISC

One month of pay stubs

IRS 1040

Employer’s statement

Self-declaration of no income

To apply in-person, Norfolk or Portsmouth residents must bring their valid documents proving income and residency to the E-ZPass Customer Service Centers in either Norfolk or Portsmouth. Once qualified, benefits will apply to trips taken on or after March 1, 2022.

Norfolk's E-ZPass Customer Service Center is located at 701 Church Street, and Portsmouth's E-ZPass Customer Service Center is located at 4010 Victory Boulevard.

As part of an agreement between Elizabeth River Crossings and the Commonwealth of Virginia, ERC funds the program through a $3.2 million contribution to help offset the toll burden on those most financially and regionally impacted by the tolls at Elizabeth River Tunnels. This year will mark the sixth year of the Toll Relief Program.

For more information on the program, click here.