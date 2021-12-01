Enrollment period begins for 2022 toll relief program for Norfolk, Portsmouth residents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Norfolk and Portsmouth residents can apply for toll relief benefits beginning December 1, 2021, as enrollment for the Virginia Department of Transportation's 2022 Toll Relief Program opens.
According to a release from VDOT, the newly-enhanced program provides 50 percent off 2-axle tolls for the Downtown and Midtown tunnels for up to 10 trips per week.
The enrollment period will end on February 15, 2022.
To qualify for the program, participants must reside in Norfolk or Portsmouth, earn $30,000 or less per year and have or open a Virginia E-ZPass account. Documents must be provided proving both income and residency.
Valid documents for proof of residency include:
- Driver’s license
- Utility, telephone or cable bill
- Checking or savings account statement
- Property tax bill
- Mortgage or proof of home ownership
- Rental contract
- Military documentation confirming residency
Valid documents proving income include:
- W-2
- 1099-MISC
- One month of pay stubs
- IRS 1040
- Employer’s statement
- Self-declaration of no income
To apply in-person, Norfolk or Portsmouth residents must bring their valid documents proving income and residency to the E-ZPass Customer Service Centers in either Norfolk or Portsmouth. Once qualified, benefits will apply to trips taken on or after March 1, 2022.
Norfolk's E-ZPass Customer Service Center is located at 701 Church Street, and Portsmouth's E-ZPass Customer Service Center is located at 4010 Victory Boulevard.
As part of an agreement between Elizabeth River Crossings and the Commonwealth of Virginia, ERC funds the program through a $3.2 million contribution to help offset the toll burden on those most financially and regionally impacted by the tolls at Elizabeth River Tunnels. This year will mark the sixth year of the Toll Relief Program.