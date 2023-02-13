Entrapment hazard warning issued for baby products after child dies in stroller: CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and stroller manufacturer Baby Trend have issued a joint warning about the safety of certain models of Baby Trend strollers.

The warning applies to the brand’s Sit N’ Stand Double and Ultra strollers with model numbers starting with “SS76” or “SS66.”

The joint statement says the following: “The space in front of and behind the strollers’ pivoting front canopy can entrap a child’s head or neck if a non-occupant child climbs on the exterior of the stroller or when a child in the front seat of the stroller is not securely restrained in the seat using all five points of the harness. Entrapment could lead to a loss of consciousness, serious injury, or death.”

A 14-month-old died from asphyxiation due to neck entrapment in a stroller from Baby Trend, according to CPSC. The commission says the baby’s neck was trapped “in the space between the front of the canopy tube and arm rest of a Baby Trend Sit N’ Stand double stroller.”

Another child, who is 17 months old, also sustained injuries in a Baby Trend stroller, according to CPSC. The child became trapped “in the space between the back of the canopy tube and the seat back of the front seat.”

The commission and Baby Trend are advising users to “[remove] and separately [store] the canopy when not in use, [not let] children play on the strollers, and always fully [secure] children in the strollers with the built-in five-point harness.”

For more information, click here.