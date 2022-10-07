EPA initiative aiming to reduce lead exposure in Portsmouth communities

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A nationwide EPA initiative to reduce lead exposure in Portsmouth communities.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, they are targeting its Enhancing Lead-Safe Work Practices through Education and Outreach (ELSWPEO) initiative to raise awareness about childhood lead exposure and protect environmentally overburdened communities.

The initiative will kick off in Portsmouth in October, to celebrate Children’s Health Month and National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.

EPA says many homes, apartments and child-care facilities built before 1978 contain lead-based paint.

Lead-based paint can release toxic lead dust and cause lead exposure, which is particularly harmful to children. Lead exposure disproportionately impacts low-income families and their communities.

“This Program’s goal is to reduce harm to kids from exposure to lead in underrepresented and underserved communities whose populations are disproportionately affected by lead exposure,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “By enhancing lead-safe work practices through education and outreach this EPA training initiative focuses on reducing childhood lead exposure where it is needed most.”

This year’s EPA Mid-Atlantic ELSWPEO activities will center around Portsmouth, Virginia, from October to December, and will include:

On Oct. 26 and 27, EPA’s Mid-Atlantic Region will provide: Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) training for local officials’ awareness; training sessions to local permitting officials; housing authority inspectors; and Virginia building and code officials in partnership with the Virginia Building and Code Officials Association.

On Nov. 14, from 10 am – 5:45 pm, EPA’s Mid-Atlantic Region will be offering a free RRP Renovator training in Portsmouth, VA in English for contractors to become RRP certified.

There will be two in-person Lead Awareness Curriculum sessions with EPA HQ, EPA Region 3, ATSDR Region 3, and partners from the Virginia Department of Health Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program in Portsmouth, Virginia, at the City of Portsmouth Social Services Department:

On Nov. 30, from 5-7 p.m., EPA will provide an “Understanding Lead” session for the public.

On Dec. 1, from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., EPA will hold a “Train-the-Trainer” session on the Lead Awareness Curriculum for community leaders and educators.

Registration Details:

