'Epic celebration of diversity & unity:' World Culture Festival coming to Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The World Culture Festival is coming to Hampton Roads this weekend.

Festival organizers say the “global event series” entails hosting local festivals across the country before the final “Olympic-scale celebration” is held later this year in Washington, D.C.

On the festival website, event organizers say the event is for “everyone,” adding that the festival “aims to lift our spirits in celebration and unity, and replace feelings of isolation with a sense of belonging and community; reminding us all that we belong to the same planet, the same spirit, and the same global family.”

The festival will feature speakers, well-being sessions, guided meditations, international food vendors, live music, a yoga flashmob, dancing and more.

The World Culture Festival Hampton Roads is this Saturday, March 25 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. It will run from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door and $5 if purchased through the “Early Bird Online” offer. Children (15 and under) accompanying an adult with a ticket will get in for free.

Click here for World Culture Festival Hampton Roads ticket information and event details.