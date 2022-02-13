Watch
News

Actions

Erin Jackson of US 1st Black woman to win speedskating gold

items.[0].image.alt
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Erin Jackson of the United States hoists an American flag after winning the gold medal in the speedskating women's 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
APTOPIX Beijing Olympics Speedskating
Beijing Olympics Speedskating
Posted at 12:38 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 12:49:05-05

BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson has become the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics. A gold one.

Jackson won the 500 meters with a time of 37.04 seconds to give the American speedskating program its first speedskating medal of the Beijing Games and first individual medal since 2010. But this one meant much more than national pride.

The 29-year-old Jackson joins fellow American Shani Davis as the only Black athletes to win speedskating medals at the Olympics.

The silver went to Miho Takagi of Japan.

Angelina Golikova of the Russian team took the bronze.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories