Escaped Maryland zebra found dead, two still on the loose

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE- A female Grevy's zebra eats at the Denver Zoo Friday, May 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 8:42 AM, Oct 21, 2021
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Officials in Maryland say one of three zebras that escaped from a farm in August has been found dead in an illegal snare trap.

News outlets report that Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Lauren Moses said the zebra was found Sept. 16 on private property in Upper Marlboro, a few miles from the farm the animals escaped from.

Moses says investigators don’t know who placed the snare trap there, but such traps are illegal in Prince George’s County.

Initially, officials believed five zebras escaped, but county Department of the Environment spokeswoman Linda Lowe says the owner now thinks only three zebras got out.

That leaves just two zebras on the loose.

