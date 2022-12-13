Watch Now
Virginia Beach courts close for day after evacuation issued at courthouse due to bomb threat

Posted at 11:20 AM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 11:33:18-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach courthouse has been evacuated and closed for the rest of Tuesday after receiving bomb threat.

Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office tweeted that an evacuation was issued for the courthouse. Courts are closed for the day to "ensure the public’s safety," VBSO tweeted. They say normal business is expected at the courts on Wednesday.

They have not provided any additional details at this time.

News 3 is working on learning more details.

This is a developing story.

