Virginia Beach courts close for day after evacuation issued at courthouse due to bomb threat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach courthouse has been evacuated and closed for the rest of Tuesday after receiving bomb threat.

Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office tweeted that an evacuation was issued for the courthouse. Courts are closed for the day to "ensure the public’s safety," VBSO tweeted. They say normal business is expected at the courts on Wednesday.

They have not provided any additional details at this time.

An evacuation order has been issued for the Virginia Beach Courthouse. Additional information will be released as soon it’s available. #virginiabeach #publicsafety #757Alert — VB Sheriff's Office (@VBSO) December 13, 2022

