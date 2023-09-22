Event discusses trends, challenges & opportunities shaping Va. retail

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An event bringing together retailers, industry experts, and forward-thinking professionals to delve into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the retail sector in Virginia will be happening on Friday.

This two-hour luncheon starting at 12 p.m., will include a presentation of an in-depth retail study commissioned by Retail Alliance and conducted by Main Street America. You will be able to watch the event within this article once it starts.

The study analyzed current sales statistics and retail trends, blending them with national and state findings from their Small Business Survey of micro and small brick-and-mortar retailers across the U.S, to provide an in-depth look at the State of Retail in the U.S. and, in particular, Virginia.

In addition to the research results, there will be a presentation of the 2024 Outlook on Virginia legislation that impacts the retail sector.

The event will be held at the close of the Virginia Economic Developers Association (VEDA) Fall Conference, being held at the Renaissance, Portsmouth.