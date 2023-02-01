Events in Hampton Roads celebrating Black History Month

The seven cities are hosting a plethora of events to celebrate Black History Month. The planned festivities include book talks, arts and crafts, and festivals. Read below to see how you can celebrate Black history in Hampton Roads throughout the month.

February 1-4

Robert D. Gaines Presents “Heidelberg of the Norfolk 17”: Thursday, Feb. 2

Author Robert D. Gaines will discuss his latest book, “Heidelberg of the Norfolk 17.” Gaines’ book tells the story of Andrew Heidelberg, “one of the first Black students to integrate Norview High School.” The book talk will take place at Slover Library from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

Black History Month Emerging Artist Exhibition: Friday, Feb. 3

College art students will have their works displayed at the Black History Month Emerging Artist Exhibition. Students from Norfolk State University, Old Dominion University and Virginia Wesleyan University are participating. All of the proceeds from the purchased artwork will go directly to the artists! The exhibition will be held at Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay at 10 a.m.

The Essence of Heart & Soul Festival: Saturday, Feb. 4

The Black history and culture of Norfolk will be celebrated at the Essence of Heart & Soul Festival. The event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, storytime readings, workshops, and an art exhibit. There will also be a Black vendor fair and food will be available. The festival runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Slover Library and is free to attend.

Bobby BlackHat Band: Saturday, Feb. 4

The Bobby BlackHat band will be performing “original, contemporary and classic blues tunes” for a live audience to enjoy. The performance will take place at the Portsmouth Main Library at 2 p.m.

Creative Corner: African Paper Beads

Through the month of February, you can make colorful African paper beads from magazines. Suffolk Public Libraries says paper beads are “one of the oldest crafts done on the African continent.” Those interested can stop by either the Morgan Memorial or North Suffolk libraries during regular hours to make their craft.

This list will be updated with new weekly events each Monday, and as more event details become available. If you have an event you’d like us to add to the list, email us at wtkrweb@wtkr.com.