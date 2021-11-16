‘Every child you talk to…they are afraid’: Stop the Violence Guns Down offers support following Norfolk mass shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – In an empty field in the Young Terrace neighborhood, community activist Clay Marquez was playing ball with a few of the children. Those playful moments are what he wants the kids to remember instead of the heart-stopping sounds of gunfire.

“The sad part about it is that a lot of children are talking about it,” Marquez said. “A lot of kids know what’s going on. These children grow up so fast. Every child you talk to, the first thing they speak about is the shooting. They are afraid.”

George Hawkins, 10, and his cousin Jaquan Tinker, 10, say they hear gunshots in their Young Terrace community every day.

“It hurts my ears,” Tinker said.

Hawkins agreed.

“All down there, it’s not safe,” he said. “They be shooting. It’s all gangs and stuff.”

The boys said the fear of gunfire keeps them indoors away from their friends for most the day.

“They be shooting outside, and I don’t want to get shot,” said Tinker.

Marquez and his team Stop the Violence Guns Down are trying to change that.

“We just hope that everybody can just come together and try to show these children something better than what they have been seeing,” said Marquez. “They see it on the video games and see it on TV and then they have to live it in real time. it’s a travesty and something that a child growing up should never have to go through.”

On Monday, he was handing out meals to neighbors.

It comes nearly two weeks after the mass shooting that left three women dead and two others injured. The pain in the tight-knit community still lingers.

