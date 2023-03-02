'Every little bit helps:' Williamsburg teachers get supplies through new program

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - School supplies are a staple in every classroom, but to teachers, keeping them in stock can be a financial burden.

"I spend probably $500 or more a year," said art teacher Jenny Pritchard.

Pritchard recently utilized the new Teacher Supply Shop. It's a program that Williamsburg James City County Schools (WJCCS) started last month to supply teachers and other staff members with school supplies for free.

Ellen Ice / WTKR

"Every little bit helps,” said Pritchard.

Teachers and staff members are awarded 25 points per month to "spend" in the shop. Different items vary in value. The program started on Feb. 1, and, already, 300 orders have been filled.

“We have some markers, crayons and colored pencils...we have one-subject notebooks and filler paper," said Ronnie Showah with WJCCS.

Ellen Ice / WTKR

The shop was made possible by a $10,000 donation from the Williamsburg James City County Schools Foundation.

Ellen Ice / WTKR

“Our teachers are the backbone of our school division and we really appreciate them so much that we wanted to show support in a physical way,” said director Penny Pulley.

If you're interested in donating to keep their shelves stocked, click here for more information.