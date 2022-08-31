﻿Eviction moratorium ending causes spike in homelessness in Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - According to LINK of Hampton Roads, the eviction moratorium that ended on June 22 has caused homelessness to rise in our area.

Since the moratorium ended, more than 49,000 families have gone to court. More than 15,000 have lost their homes.

Current projections for the next 8 weeks have more than 8,000 families appearing in court to decide whether or not they will keep their homes.

LINK director Lynne Finding said they are currently preparing for an increase of homeless individuals this winter. They are collecting donations and preparing shelters.

For more information on how you can help, head to https://www.linkhr.org/