Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke are coming to Richmond to work

RICHMOND, Va. -- Actors Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke are coming to Central Virginia to work. The actors will star in a movie called Raymond and Ray.

"Raymond and Ray tells the story of half-brothers who have lived in the shadow of a difficult father," a statement from the governor's office read.

It will be a return trip to Richmond for Hawke who filmed his SHOWTIME® series The Good Lord Bird in Central Virginia in 2019.

Over the course of McGregor's nearly 30-year acting career, he has played such classic characters as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars franchise and Christopher Robin.

Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Actor Ewan McGregor poses for photographers upon arrival at the European Premiere of the film 'Christopher Robin', in a central London cinema, Sunday, Aug 5, 2018. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The Apple Original Film joins a growing list of productions that have used Central Virginia as a filming location.

"Recent major projects that have been filmed in Virginia include the feature film Tapawingo, the Hulu limited series Dopesick, AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and Apple TV’s Swagger," the statement from the governor's office read. "Raymond and Ray will be eligible for a Virginia film tax credit or grant. The exact amount will be based on the number of Virginia workers hired, Virginia goods and services purchased, and deliverables including Virginia tourism promotions."

