Ex-Tennessee vaccinations director planning to leave state to move to Virginia

Posted at 10:38 PM, Aug 14, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The husband of Tennessee’s former vaccinations director says they are planning to move out of the state this fall.

Their planned move to northern Virginia comes amid growing tension over efforts to combat COVID-19. Brad Fiscus told WPLN that their move was in the works before a contentious school board meeting in Williamson County over mask mandates.

Fiscus is a school board member. Fiscus says the meeting was another example of why they feel they have to move. His wife, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, was fired this summer amid Republican outrage over her push to inoculate teenagers against COVID-19.

