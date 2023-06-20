Watch Now
News

Actions

Exit ramp on I-64 in Hampton closed as police investigate fatal crash

vsp crash
Virginia State Police
vsp crash
Posted at 6:51 AM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 07:43:02-04

HAMPTON, Va. — The Virginia State Police is currently investigating a fatal crash on I-64 in Hampton.

Police say around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, a commercial vehicle crashed on I-64 westbound at the Hampton Roads Canter Parkway, exit 261. The exit ramp is currently closed while police investigate the incident.

Police say there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV