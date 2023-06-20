Exit ramp on I-64 in Hampton closed as police investigate fatal crash

HAMPTON, Va. — The Virginia State Police is currently investigating a fatal crash on I-64 in Hampton.

Police say around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, a commercial vehicle crashed on I-64 westbound at the Hampton Roads Canter Parkway, exit 261. The exit ramp is currently closed while police investigate the incident.

Police say there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

#UPDATE: According to State Police, the crash I-64 West at the Hampton Roads Center Parkway exit 261 in Hampton is a fatality. It happened at 5:19am. The exit ramp remains closed as an investigation is underway @wtkr3 pic.twitter.com/B8ngBxoLTa — Jen Lewis (@jenlewismedia) June 20, 2023

