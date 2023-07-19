Experts emphasize positive impacts of trees in urban regions like Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — We just saw the hottest June on record.

According to preliminary data from the World Meteorological Organization, last month smashed the previous record from June 2019.

Those who live in urban areas, like Hampton Roads, face particular climate risks since these areas continue to lose trees as they are cut down due to storm damage or for aesthetic purposes.

However, trees might be the answer to our climate-related problems.

In fact, climate and forestry experts say most people would be surprised to find out how important trees are in combating climate change.

"Trees are kind of an amazing thing. They can help with a lot of the challenges we are facing, because of climate change," said Jen Brady, a senior data analyst at a nonprofit called Climate Central.

Brady is the lead analyst for a study on the power of urban forests and trees. She says trees could help combat rising temperatures.

"Trees do a lot of cooling, which is what we're thinking about this time of year," said Brady.

The cooling effect caused by the trees happens because they absorb carbon from the atmosphere. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, urban forests remove nearly 45 million tons of climate-warming carbon dioxide from the atmosphere every year.

"Leaves act as giant filters. They capture the large pieces of particulate matter. That's what they're catching mainly from smoke, exhaust fumes, things like that," said Kendall Topping, a community forestry specialist with the Virginia Department of Forestry.

Their leaves absorb light from the sun-creating shade, which also leads to more cooling of the earth's surface. In fact, News 3's Pari Cruz tested this by using her temperature gun in the sun and in the shade. She found that it was 10 degrees cooler in the shade, thanks to the tree.

Even though a difference of 10 degrees may not sound like much, these small differences in temperature can help offset the effects of climate change at a local level.

Trees perform another major function that helps combat climate change: they also pull water from the soil they absorb. In our area, they absorb more than 350 million gallons of stormwater, countering flooding and erosion.

Topping says these benefits are why we need to keep and take care of the trees we have.

"We noticed in Hampton Roads, a lot of homeowners are cutting down their trees because of fear of them falling during a storm. But what they don't realize is [that] actually makes it worse," said Topping.

Topping says planting more trees can also help cool the Earth down and continue to make our cities more livable by providing multiple mental and physical health benefits, including reducing stress, strengthening our immune systems and even reducing crime.

"If a certain neighborhood is having a problem, you can put the trees in that neighborhood, whereas a lot of the solutions, we're looking at climate are more universal and more global. This is a very local solution. And we need more of those right now," said Brady.

Topping agreed with this sentiment, and emphasized the importance of preserving trees, which in turn, benefits the environment.

"Conserving the urban forest really is a group effort. And it helps everybody," said Topping.

You might not be ready to hug a tree yet, but next time you're out, take a minute to appreciate all of the beautiful trees we have around us because they make our cities greener, cleaner, and safer.

If you have some space and would like to plant a tree, the Virginia Department of Forestry has some information on available grants here.