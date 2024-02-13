Experts say tax season could cause addicts to relapse

NORFOLK, Va. — For some people, getting that extra money from your tax refund could burn a hole in your pocket. Whether it's gambling, drugs, or even shopping, experts say tax season could trigger a relapse for those looking to kick the itch.

“I would be giddy that it was tax season," said Tom Dozier, a former gambling addict and now board member with the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling.

For Dozier, each tax return he got would symbolize another win.

“So now that I’ve got a win, I’ve got to do something with this. This generation today could place a bet five minutes later," he told News 3.

If you win big off small bets, like a lot of people do from time to time, then your return on your taxes could be huge. For Dozier, there were some instances where he's get thousands of dollars back on his return.

“There were some years I hit lots of those. So I would have 30, 40, maybe even 50 thousand dollars worth of gambling income that was reportable on my 1040 form," he said.

However, hitting those is a risk and if you're addicted, you could lose a lot of money trying to get that big win. Even more so now when betting, especially on sports, is so easy nowadays.

“This generation today can place a bet five minutes later. I couldn’t, and I thank the good lord that I couldn’t because I don’t know where I’d be, maybe I’d come into GA 20 years earlier I don’t know,” Dozier said.

This time of year isn't just dangerous for gamblers though, drug addicts are also at risk.

“We anticipate the patient’s going to have more of an urge, craving, and try to instill some sort of reflex of thought to cope better and not go down that path," said Dr. Gene Germano with the GHR Center for Addiction in Norfolk.

Germano says addicts should talk with a therapist or addiction specialist if they have the urge to relapse during tax season.

“We give them the weapons so that when they get paid they realize they’re vulnerable at that point and choose the better path," Germano said.

If you still want to spend that money though, Dozier says you could put it towards something less dangerous. Maybe it's a weekend trip with the family or tickets to your favorite concert. Plan ahead, so when you get that money, you don't put it towards your addiction.